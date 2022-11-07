Woman tattoo homage to deceased pet dog has people crying

Pets are treasured and loved by their owners, and losing them may be a heartbreaking event. To keep their pets’ memories alive, some pet owners may keep their paw prints, while others may get a tattoo or find other methods to honour their pets.

Anna, a woman who was heartbroken by the death of her pet dog, got a tattoo of her pitbull Storm. She explained in a TikTok video why she had two little line tattoos, one on each ear. “Why did you get those lines tattooed on your ears? And why don’t the ears match?” reads the onscreen text at the beginning of the film, which also includes photographs of Anna’s face from both sides.

One of the images depicts a downward-facing arrow resembling a floppy ear on one of Anna’s ears. In the second image, an arrow points in the opposite direction on her other ear. The film continues with a photo of Storm, Anna’s loving dog with matching ears. “Because hers didn’t match,” Anna explained. “And now part of her is with me forever, even though she’s gone. Love you forever, Storm,” she concluded. Storm, I will always love you.”

Sharing details on the death of her pet, Anna said, “Storm passed in my arms on Oct 12 after a tough fight with cancer. She was truly loved by all who met her.”

Several users have commented on the video and people were truly touched by the story behind her tattoo. One of the users wrote, “I’m sobbing. she’s watching over you always.” A second user said, “This just wrecked me. Sending you all the love and light.”

Another user commented, “So sad but so sweet at the same time. I am so sorry for your loss,” while another said, “What a sweet tribute to your soul dog.”

