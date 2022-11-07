Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Woman tattoo homage to deceased pet dog has people crying
Woman tattoo homage to deceased pet dog has people crying

Woman tattoo homage to deceased pet dog has people crying

Articles
Advertisement
Woman tattoo homage to deceased pet dog has people crying

Woman tattoo homage to deceased pet dog has people crying

Advertisement

Pets are treasured and loved by their owners, and losing them may be a heartbreaking event. To keep their pets’ memories alive, some pet owners may keep their paw prints, while others may get a tattoo or find other methods to honour their pets.

Anna, a woman who was heartbroken by the death of her pet dog, got a tattoo of her pitbull Storm. She explained in a TikTok video why she had two little line tattoos, one on each ear. “Why did you get those lines tattooed on your ears? And why don’t the ears match?” reads the onscreen text at the beginning of the film, which also includes photographs of Anna’s face from both sides.

One of the images depicts a downward-facing arrow resembling a floppy ear on one of Anna’s ears. In the second image, an arrow points in the opposite direction on her other ear. The film continues with a photo of Storm, Anna’s loving dog with matching ears. “Because hers didn’t match,” Anna explained. “And now part of her is with me forever, even though she’s gone. Love you forever, Storm,” she concluded. Storm, I will always love you.”

Sharing details on the death of her pet, Anna said, “Storm passed in my arms on Oct 12 after a tough fight with cancer. She was truly loved by all who met her.”

Several users have commented on the video and people were truly touched by the story behind her tattoo. One of the users wrote, “I’m sobbing. she’s watching over you always.” A second user said, “This just wrecked me. Sending you all the love and light.”

Advertisement

Another user commented, “So sad but so sweet at the same time. I am so sorry for your loss,” while another said, “What a sweet tribute to your soul dog.”

Also Read

Why are commercial planes mostly white? Looks don’t matter
Why are commercial planes mostly white? Looks don’t matter

Why are most commercial planes painted white? This is something that all...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pedestrian gets instant karma after getting mad at car driver without reason
Pedestrian gets instant karma after getting mad at car driver without reason
Viral Video: Dog is
Viral Video: Dog is "addicted" to escalator rides
University exam passed with ChatGPT written essay by student
University exam passed with ChatGPT written essay by student
Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer, One of the Seven Wonders of the World| See Viral Photos
Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer, One of the Seven Wonders of the World| See Viral Photos
Video: Crowd cheers as a family of five is rescued from rubble in earthquake-ravaged Syria
Video: Crowd cheers as a family of five is rescued from rubble in earthquake-ravaged Syria
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story