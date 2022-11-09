Woman tried to scared off creepy man in club but it was her hubby

Going out means meeting a variety of characters, some more questionable than others.

Keeping this in mind, one woman decided to intervene after watching a ‘creepy’ male conversing with a woman.

Despite having a kind heart, Danielle failed to perceive the scenario correctly.

The brunette shared the embarrassing discussion with other bettors on Twitter.

“Thought this guy was bothering a woman in the hydro last night.,” she explained.

“So went ‘this creep annoying you?””

Danielle’s creep detector, on the other hand, appeared to be a little rusty.

Despite her good intentions, her heroic effort was unnecessary.

Thought this guy was bothering a woman in the hydro last night so went “this creep annoying you?” n she went “thats ma husband” 😭😭😭 needty mind ma own business man hahaha — Danielle (@Gillan505) November 7, 2022

“She went ‘that’s ma husband’ need to mind ma own business man haha,” Danielle explained.

At the very least, she meant well!

And it appears that Danielle wasn’t the only one whose pleasant gesture was unnecessary.

“Used to do this all the working in a pub when I saw lads being mean to girls and the amount of times they were actually mates,” one individual said.

Another person commented: “I’ve had this happen to me before. Even though he’s my boy it’s nice to still see girls support girls, even if I don’t need support.”

