Woman hair dangles over tray table in viral photo

When your fellow passengers do not respect plane etiquette, flying can be an aggravating experience.

On social media, a photo of a woman’s hair dangling over a passenger’s tray table has gone viral.

A person named Anthony shared the shot on Twitter. The woman’s long hair is wrapped over the top of her headrest and dangling all the way down to Anthony’s tray table in the photo.

“Would this p**s you off?” Anthony inquired.

The photo, which first went viral in October of last year, has reappeared online. Netizens advised her to trim her hair or blow bubble gum on them.

According to one user, “Completely inconsiderate and unnecessary. Saying this as a fellow long-hair haver.” Another person stated, “When I was in the 7th grade this girl sat in front of me during home economics class. Every day all throughout the class I would ask her could she move her hair. She always copped an attitude. One day I was done with it all. I took the scissors to her hair and started cutting.”

“I’m sticking my son in the seat behind her, giving him an entire pack of Bubbalicious & letting nature take its course,” a third user said. Someone wrote, “Lol nah. If I need the tray I’d just let her know I need to get under her hair for a sec. but why would I get mad? Flight over soon, on my merry way.”

Another added, “I would order milk, and accidentally spill it all over her hair. Let that rotten milk smell follow you for the rest of your journey.”

