Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 words in 49 seconds

Word search puzzles involve discovering hidden words in a grid of letters. Internet is plenty of word search puzzles because of its popularity. It’s a fun way to pass the time and tests your wits and observation abilities.

How’s your intelligence and observation?

Try this word search.

6 Words in 49 Seconds

Above is a letter grid. These letters may look like a grid, but they create 5 important words. The task is to locate all 6 words in 49 seconds. It tests intelligence and observation. This task can be done in groups to measure intellect.

Start now!

Try to discover words in the image.

Medium-level observers can recognise all 6 words in the allotted time. The grid’s letters make it hard to spot text at first. Observe the letters from top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forwards and backwards, and diagonally to find significant words.

You’ve seen how many?

Those that found 3-4 terms should be proud. Don’t worry if you can’t find all the words. You can take solace in knowing you tried hard. We’ve got the puzzle’s words if you’re wondering. The puzzle solution will be provided at the end of the article.

If you find other words, let us know. It’s not fair to look at the replies first. If you can’t find all the words, check the solutions.

See below.

Solved Word Search

The following words were hidden in the word grid:

1. Champ

2. Drive



3. High4. Super5. Fur6. Fresh