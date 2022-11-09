Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • World’s largest uncut emerald, 1.5 kg, was found in Zambia
World’s largest uncut emerald, 1.5 kg, was found in Zambia

World’s largest uncut emerald, 1.5 kg, was found in Zambia

Articles
Advertisement
World’s largest uncut emerald, 1.5 kg, was found in Zambia

World’s largest uncut emerald, 1.5 kg, was found in Zambia

Advertisement
  • A huge emerald in Zambia is now the largest uncut emerald, according to Guinness World Records.
  • Chipembele, which means “rhino” in the local language, was found last July.
  • It was created under near-perfect conditions, allowing elements to crystallise into huge hexagonal shapes.
    • Advertisement

A huge emerald in Zambia named Chipembele, which means “rhino” in the local language, is now the world’s largest uncut emerald, according to the Guinness World Records.

The GWR website says that geologists Manas Banerjee and Richard Kapeta and their team found the huge gem in the Kagem mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt province in July of last year. In April of this year, the record was checked.

The gem has a very interesting “horn” on top, so it was given the name Chimpembele. When Guinness World Records posted about the huge emerald on social media, people were very interested. They found similarities between the gem and things that were made quickly.

One user said it was like kryptonite, which is a green, crystalline substance from Superman’s home planet of Krypton that gives off poisonous radiation. The comment said, “That is straight-up kryptonite!”

Advertisement

At the same time, someone else compared the emerald to Voldemort’s horcrux in Harry Potter. A horcrux is a piece of a witch’s or wizard’s soul, and unless the horcrux is destroyed, the witch or wizard will never really die.

“Looks like Voldemort’s Horcrux,” the comment said. Another person wrote, “Damn, I can trade that in Minecraft for mending.”

Two other huge emeralds were found before Chipembele. Insofu (“elephant”) was found in 2010 and Inkalamu (“lion”) in 2018.

Advertisement

The three emeralds were unearthed in Kagem by the Zambian Industrial Development Corporation. Gemfield, the mine’s owner, told Guinness World Records that Chipembele was created under near-perfect conditions, allowing the elements to crystallise into huge hexagonal shapes with glassy surfaces.

Also Read

Cat’s reaction to human sitting in its spot reminds us of Big Bang Theory Sheldon
Cat’s reaction to human sitting in its spot reminds us of Big Bang Theory Sheldon

A cat's Instagram video reveals his kitty version of Sheldon. The video...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Kerala bride applauded for attending practical exam in bridal dress wearing lab coat
Dogs sparks joy in some elderly people: Video goes viral
Dogs sparks joy in some elderly people: Video goes viral
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of 'Make My Trip'
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of 'Make My Trip'
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance
First woman from Chile to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
First woman from Chile to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica
See: Makeup artist’s jaw-drop transformation to Pathaan’s SRK
See: Makeup artist’s jaw-drop transformation to Pathaan’s SRK
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story