World’s largest uncut emerald, 1.5 kg, was found in Zambia

A huge emerald in Zambia is now the largest uncut emerald, according to Guinness World Records.

Chipembele, which means “rhino” in the local language, was found last July.

It was created under near-perfect conditions, allowing elements to crystallise into huge hexagonal shapes.

The GWR website says that geologists Manas Banerjee and Richard Kapeta and their team found the huge gem in the Kagem mine in Zambia's Copperbelt province in July of last year. In April of this year, the record was checked.

The gem has a very interesting “horn” on top, so it was given the name Chimpembele. When Guinness World Records posted about the huge emerald on social media, people were very interested. They found similarities between the gem and things that were made quickly.

One user said it was like kryptonite, which is a green, crystalline substance from Superman’s home planet of Krypton that gives off poisonous radiation. The comment said, “That is straight-up kryptonite!”

At the same time, someone else compared the emerald to Voldemort’s horcrux in Harry Potter. A horcrux is a piece of a witch’s or wizard’s soul, and unless the horcrux is destroyed, the witch or wizard will never really die.

“Looks like Voldemort’s Horcrux,” the comment said. Another person wrote, “Damn, I can trade that in Minecraft for mending.”

Two other huge emeralds were found before Chipembele. Insofu (“elephant”) was found in 2010 and Inkalamu (“lion”) in 2018.

The three emeralds were unearthed in Kagem by the Zambian Industrial Development Corporation. Gemfield, the mine’s owner, told Guinness World Records that Chipembele was created under near-perfect conditions, allowing the elements to crystallise into huge hexagonal shapes with glassy surfaces.