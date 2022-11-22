ZSL Whipsnade Zoo’s Remembrance Day giraffe calf

The calf was named after the famous World War One poet Wilfred Owen.

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo has released charming behind-the-scenes photos of their newest addition, a 6-foot-tall baby giraffe born on Friday, November 11.

Exclusive photographs and footage recorded by keepers show the not-so-little one, Wilfred, having some precious private bonding time with mother Luna and father Bashu before meeting the rest of the herd at the UK’s largest zoo.

“Wilfred is Luna’s third calf and she has been a wonderful, attentive mum as always, alongside dad Bashu, who has also been very caring – leaning down to lick and clean the youngster,” said deputy team leader Michael Hepher.

“In the meantime, we wanted to give our visitors a sneak peek at our latest arrival, by sharing some pics and footage taken just hours after Wilfred’s birth.”

Giraffes give birth standing up, which means that their offspring are greeted into the world with a two-metre fall to the ground.

Throughout Luna’s 15-month pregnancy, zookeepers kept a careful eye on her and prepared a thick covering of bedding when they knew labour was on the way.

Wilfred took his first unsteady steps an hour after birth and began nursing from adoring mother Luna.

Wilfred’s arrival as an important addition to the international conservation breeding plan (EEP) for reticulated giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis reticulata), a species listed as Endangered by the IUCN Red List, is being celebrated by keepers and conservationists at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo.

“It is always wonderful to meet a brand-new member of the herd but there is extra significance to Wilfred’s birth, as his arrival boosts the number of this beautiful, Endangered species,” Michael stated.

This holiday season, visitors to ZSL Whipsnade Zoo will be able to see Wilfred, Luna, and the rest of the herd, as well as the conservation zoo’s 10,000 other species.