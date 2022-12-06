Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe
Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe

Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe

Articles
Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe

Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe

Advertisement
  • Instagram is the official page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation that rehabilitates orphaned elephants.
  • Their most recent post depicts a baby elephant named Nyambeni who has mastered the technique of head-to-toe scratching.
  • Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 99,000 views and 18,000 likes.
Advertisement

Do you enjoy watching videos of various elephant behaviours? You probably already follow the Instagram page for Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. It is the official page of an organisation that rehabilitates orphaned elephants, and it contains numerous adorable videos of the gentle giants. Their most recent post depicts a baby elephant named Nyambeni who has mastered the technique of head-to-toe scratching.

In addition to the video, they provided a detailed caption. “Despite her diminutive size, Nyambeni already has her life figured out. Many infants require a helping hand with tasks that are second nature to adult elephants, including scratching an itch or mud bathing – but not Nyambeni! She tackles regular activities with skill and passion that belie her young age. (For instance, this head-to-toe scratching session extended for a full five minutes!),” they added.

Take a look at the video:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust)

Advertisement

The video was shared roughly 20 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 99,000 views and the numbers are only climbing. The share has further received nearly 18,000 likes. People offered varied remarks while reacting to the video.

“Nyambeni is my adoptee!! Looks like we have a lot in common,” posted an Instagram user. “No spot left unscratched… Smart Nyambeni!” exclaimed another. A third user replied, “That’s my girl!!!” with laughing emojis. “She is one of my foster babies. She’s such an independent little girl,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read

Kerala elephant throws man during pre-wedding photoshoot: Watch
Kerala elephant throws man during pre-wedding photoshoot: Watch

Pre-wedding photoshoots have grown in popularity over the years. Every couple aspires...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Deepika Padukone will showcase World Cup trophy in Qatar
Deepika Padukone will showcase World Cup trophy in Qatar
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Rare sight of tiger crossing road with cubs impresses: Watch
Rare sight of tiger crossing road with cubs impresses: Watch
Groom makes dog his companion on the aisle as he rides with him
Groom makes dog his companion on the aisle as he rides with him
Curious cat investigates Christmas tree; see what happens next
Curious cat investigates Christmas tree; see what happens next
Ayesha of Mera Dil Ye Pukare shares video of kid recreating dance
Ayesha of Mera Dil Ye Pukare shares video of kid recreating dance
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story