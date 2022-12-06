Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe

Instagram is the official page of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, an organisation that rehabilitates orphaned elephants.

Their most recent post depicts a baby elephant named Nyambeni who has mastered the technique of head-to-toe scratching.

Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 99,000 views and 18,000 likes.

In addition to the video, they provided a detailed caption. “Despite her diminutive size, Nyambeni already has her life figured out. Many infants require a helping hand with tasks that are second nature to adult elephants, including scratching an itch or mud bathing – but not Nyambeni! She tackles regular activities with skill and passion that belie her young age. (For instance, this head-to-toe scratching session extended for a full five minutes!),” they added.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared roughly 20 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 99,000 views and the numbers are only climbing. The share has further received nearly 18,000 likes. People offered varied remarks while reacting to the video.

“Nyambeni is my adoptee!! Looks like we have a lot in common,” posted an Instagram user. “No spot left unscratched… Smart Nyambeni!” exclaimed another. A third user replied, “That’s my girl!!!” with laughing emojis. “She is one of my foster babies. She’s such an independent little girl,” wrote a fourth.

