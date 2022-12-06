BIZZARE! Police file complaint after twin sisters marry same man

Twin sisters from Mumbai wed the same man, Atul Awtade, from Solapur, Maharashtra.

Both the bride’s and groom’s families reportedly approved of the wedding.

People are discussing the legitimacy and morality of this marriage online, despite the fact that it is consensual.

Advertisement

An unusual wedding took place in Maharashtra on Friday: a set of identical twin sisters from Mumbai wed a man from Solapur. A police report was made about the “triangular union,” which became the subject of viral videos of the ceremony. Friday in Akluj, Malshiras Taluka, Solapur District, Maharashtra, the two sisters who work as IT engineers in Mumbai married the same man, Atul Awtade. Supposedly, both Pinky and Rinky’s families as well as the groom’s family approved of the wedding.

View the video below:

Advertisement

People are discussing the legitimacy and morality of this marriage online, despite the fact that it is a consensual act.

WHAT WAS IT THAT MADE PINKY AND RINKY CHOOSE TO MARRY ATUL?

According to reports, the twins’ decision to marry Atul was influenced by the long history of cohabitation between the two families dating back to their childhood.

THE POLICE HAVE BOOKED THE GROOM

Atul Awtade was arrested by authorities in Solapur. Atul Awtade was charged with “A non-cognizable offences case under IPC section 494 registered against one Atul Awtade for marrying twin sisters together on December 2. The wedding took place in Akluj town.”

Also Read Stranger comforts child separated from parents in France metro Goodnews Movement's video has over 75,000 views. The video shows a youngster...