Blind man guiding dog helps him navigate London

A visually impaired guy from London, UK, was disappointed when no one assisted him in securing a seat on the train. Dr Amit Patel travels with his guide dog, Kika, who guides him through crowded railway stations and wherever he goes. After witnessing fellow commuters’ callousness, Dr Patel decided to post a film depicting how difficult life can be for him and his guide dog.

Dr Amit Patel lost his vision nine years ago as a result of a bleed behind his eyes. Dr Patel explained how he and his dog, Kika, battled to find a seat on a train since no commuter offered assistance. He wrote that they walked to the end of the platform in the rain to board the disabled bus. Dr Patel went on to say that, despite Kika’s desperate hunt for a seat, “not one passenger gave up their seat!”

We walked to the end of the platform in the pouring rain so that we can board the designated disabled section on the @Se_Railway train & even with dad giving me the command “find a seat” not one passenger gave up their seat! 😡😤😢@GuidedogsLondon @guidedogs @transportforall pic.twitter.com/MHl0xtw6fU — Kika 🇬🇧 (@Kika_GuideDog) March 27, 2018

Dr Patel, who was upset by the encounter, stated in a separate tweet, “People can be so selfish, they pretend they can’t see or hear when I ask if there’s a seat available.” He went on to say that it was humiliating for him to struggle to find something to grab onto on a train while still ensuring Kika’s safety. “This is when you’ll see a tear running down my face. Life is difficult enough,” the message continued.

People can be so selfish, they pretend they can’t see or hear when I ask if there’s a seat available. Its so humiliating when I struggle to find something to hold onto & keep Kika safe at the same time, this is when you’ll see a tear running down my face. Life is difficult enough https://t.co/HMqGeJqRmh — Dr Amit Patel (@BlindDad_Uk) March 28, 2018

Dr Patel later uploaded the footage on Twitter shot by a camera attached to the dog’s back to demonstrate what he and Kika go through on a daily basis. “If you ever wondered why dad is so concerned about my wellbeing when out & about, maybe this video will give you a glimpse of just how much focus I need to navigate a busy environment,” Kika’s Twitter handle commented.

If you ever wondered why dad is so concerned about my wellbeing when out & about, maybe this video will give you a glimpse of just how much focus I need to navigate a busy environment. I’m expected to do this day in & day out!@BlindDad_Uk #KikaCam #TheKikaEffect @guidedogs pic.twitter.com/dp6DPtsMhr — Kika 🇬🇧 (@Kika_GuideDog) March 29, 2018

In the video, Kika is seen directing Dr Patel at the train station while avoiding a crowd of people. The dog even assists her owner in reaching the escalator while carefully clearing his path.

Dr Patel initially revealed the story in 2018, and it has recently resurfaced.

