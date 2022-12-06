Children’s Manhole Covering Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds

The video was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

Goodness doesn’t require age or a big act. Kindness can make a big difference. A video of toddlers blocking a manhole on a major road proves this. The video was posted on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan.

Two children are strolling on a busy road spot an uncovered manhole in a new video. These kids gather heavy rocks and surround the manhole to prevent an accident.

“You are never too young to make a difference,” the video description says.

Take a look:

You are never too young to make a difference. pic.twitter.com/jZ95Hj7N5e Advertisement — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) December 5, 2022

The video has almost 18,000 Twitter views. Children’s efforts were praised online. “Great humanity, God bless you children,” said one commenter. “Youth guidance,” said another.

Third user: “Great Humanity, God bless you Children.” Fourth said, “Inspirational.”

Mr Sharan delivers motivating and instructive tweets. He tweeted a photo about water conservation.

“When full is not needed, ask for a cutting pani.” reads the photo’s sign. Many users enjoyed the simplicity of this powerful message.

“Take half a glass of water in a hotel restaurant. Ask for more only when necessary,” viral post’s caption.

