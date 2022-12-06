Elephant breaks electric fence using a great technique

A video of an elephant destroying an electric fence has gone viral.

Internet users are awestruck by the animal’s intelligence.

It is an old clip from 2019 that has garnered renewed interest on the internet.

Officer of the Indian Forest Service Parveen Kaswan uploaded a video of an elephant destroying an electric fence. Internet users are awed by the animal’s intelligence after viewing the viral video. It is an old clip from 2019 that has garnered renewed interest on the internet. It currently has over 65,000 views.

In the video, you can see the elephant testing whether it can receive an electric shock by lightly contacting the wires with its foot. After confirming the presence of electricity, it pushes down the wooden pole and attempts to breach the barrier with a piece of thick wood.

After bringing down the pole, the animal crosses the road to the opposite end, where it also destroys the electric fencing to enter the forest.

“We are too smart hooman!! See how this elephant is smartly breaking power fence. With patience,” wrote Parveen Kaswan, sharing the video?

Here is the video:

In the comments section, Internet users referred to the elephant as “smart.” Several users also mentioned human land expansion. “Clever elephant. When humans have encroached every micro inch of land and created barriers everywhere, what else can other species do?” a user wrote.

“Without access to any labs and R&D, they are proving better than us. And they never intend to harm others,” remarked another person.

Below are some of the responses:

We should not underestimate them, it’s really cool, thanks for sharing! — Sujith Sivadas (@sujithsivadas) December 6, 2022

nice sir. we should stop human and all traffic for 3-4km range of elephant. or even more 5-6km radius completely. Advertisement — Focus within (@DivakarY78) December 5, 2022

Without access to any labs and R&D, they are proving better than us. And they never intend to harm others. — venkatesh (@halsurvenka) December 6, 2022

Why electric fence is there in first place — # mahaveer (@mahaveer__) December 5, 2022

How beautiful they are🥺😍 Advertisement — Anish (@properhuman1) December 5, 2022

Clever elephant. When humans have encroached every micro inch of land and created barriers everywhere, what else can other species do ? — Suparna Sankaran (@Suparnastar) December 5, 2022

