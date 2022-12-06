Fireball sighted in US skies: netizens stunned

Last week, doorbell cameras on the United States East Coast captured what seems to be a meteor scorching across the night sky. The videos published online showed a fireball speeding across the sky, leaving netizens terrified.

According to the source, there were approximately 700 reports from people who saw the meteor blasting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada, citing the American Meteor Society.

“According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and as far north as Ontario saw the shooting star as it slammed through the Earth’s atmosphere.” ,” social media tweeted.

Several doorbell cameras in the Pittsburgh-northeastern Ohio region of the U.S. captured stunning footage of a meteor streaking across the night sky ☄️ pic.twitter.com/SHvzBC1MNn Advertisement — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 6, 2022

“Just watched a gorgeous green & orange bolide zoom to earth east of Granville — anyone else sees a meteor tonight in eastern Ohio?” tweeted Jeff Gill.

Just watched a gorgeous green & orange bolide zoom to earth east of Granville — anyone else see a meteor tonight in eastern Ohio? — Jeff Gill (@Knapsack) December 2, 2022

The video has received over 19,000 views on Twitter since it was shared on Tuesday. “You mean our new alien overlords, obviously,” one user replied. “The Extraterrestrials are back,” another user said. “This is the best thing ever reported from Pittsburgh,” a third user said.

According to the New York Post, witnesses saw the fireball in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Ontario, Tennessee, and South Carolina, citing the AMS fireball event map.

