Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Fireball sighted in US skies: netizens stunned
Fireball sighted in US skies: netizens stunned

Fireball sighted in US skies: netizens stunned

Articles
Advertisement

Last week, doorbell cameras on the United States East Coast captured what seems to be a meteor scorching across the night sky. The videos published online showed a fireball speeding across the sky, leaving netizens terrified.

According to the source, there were approximately 700 reports from people who saw the meteor blasting across 12 states and Ontario, Canada, citing the American Meteor Society.

“According to the AMS fireball event map, people in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and as far north as Ontario saw the shooting star as it slammed through the Earth’s atmosphere.” ,” social media tweeted.

“Just watched a gorgeous green & orange bolide zoom to earth east of Granville — anyone else sees a meteor tonight in eastern Ohio?” tweeted Jeff Gill.

Advertisement

The video has received over 19,000 views on Twitter since it was shared on Tuesday. “You mean our new alien overlords, obviously,” one user replied. “The Extraterrestrials are back,” another user said. “This is the best thing ever reported from Pittsburgh,” a third user said.

According to the New York Post, witnesses saw the fireball in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, Ontario, Tennessee, and South Carolina, citing the AMS fireball event map.

Also Read

BIZZARE! Police file complaint after twin sisters marry same man
BIZZARE! Police file complaint after twin sisters marry same man

Twin sisters from Mumbai wed the same man, Atul Awtade, from Solapur,...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions
Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions
Elephant breaks electric fence using a great technique
Elephant breaks electric fence using a great technique
Watch this trippy video of a dancer's hoodie changing colours
Watch this trippy video of a dancer's hoodie changing colours
Papa Smurf's Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements
Papa Smurf's Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements
Video of the Chinese noodle-making process goes viral
Video of the Chinese noodle-making process goes viral
Children's Manhole Covering Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds
Children's Manhole Covering Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story