Fist Personality Test: Your fist displays your personality

What does a thumb-in-fist personality test mean?

Why do you clench your thumb?

Why do you press your thumb against your index?

Advertisement

What does a thumb-in-fist personality test mean? Why do you clench your thumb? Why do you press your thumb against your index? Why do you lock your fist with your thumb? Your fist reveals your personality, did you know? Your fist shape exposes your genuine personality qualities, just like your lip shape, finger length, style of crossing arms, sleeping position, nose shape, etc.

Personality tests are a great way to learn about yourself, your likes and dislikes, preferences, thinking, emotional intelligence, and IQ. These exams scientifically probe your psychological makeup, emotional and intellectual cognitive processes, and deep, hidden personality qualities that we often suppress since birth. Being yourself is key to success. We forget our enthusiasm and what we should be doing. Finding your actual tribe and those who will stand by you in good and bad times is a benefit. When we aren’t genuine to ourselves and lose our originality, we feel depleted and lost. These personality tests help you identify your actual self so you can live your best life in job, friendships, relationships, family, and more.

Let’s play! See what your fist says about you.

What does your fist personality reveal?

Fist Personality Type #A

Advertisement

If you clench your hand with your thumb outside and pointing upward, you’re a natural leader. Even if you’re frightened or hesitant, you exude stability and strength. You are a goal-oriented person. You’re talented and stand out at work or in business. You adore learning and exploring. You’re smart. You’re adept at managing others and protecting their interests. Your advice is sought. You’re thoughtful and generous. You hate unfairness. You’re kind. Kindness can be exploited. Social. You’re calm and compassionate with others. Good listener. You’re calm and make sensible choices. You strive not to let outside circumstances upset you.

Energetic, curious, enthusiastic, compassionate, leader, stable, strong, focused, achiever, explorer, high IQ, love helping others, generous, justice lover, sociable, good listener, wise, self-control.

Type-B Fist

If you clench your fist with your thumb outside, you’re creative. You’re confident. Your attitude, mindset, and communication abilities are magnetic. You’re the room’s focus. You’re smart and honest. You like being admired. You own your uniqueness. You’re not arrogant, yet you exude self-confidence. You say or do things honestly. You like socialising and being outdoors. You’re also self-employed. Being honest can help you in life or make you unpopular. You don’t like routines or protracted stays. You’re self-expressive. Charming! Once you cease caring about anything or someone, you’re done. You value pride above emotions.

Creative, high self-esteem, magnetic, attractive, abundant mindset, effective communication skills, high intelligence, own individuality, straightforward, self-sufficient, charming, self-respect above feelings

Advertisement

Fist Personality Type #C

Introverts tighten their fists with their thumbs inside. You’re private and keep your thoughts to yourself. You’re comfortable spending alone. Creative! You have creative thoughts. You can only connect with those who share your values. Compassionate? You listen more than you say. You can show empathy. Loud or boisterous speakers are unsettling. You dislike self-promoters. Drama and gossip bother you. You’re bashful and quiet. If someone comes in your way or irritates you, you put them in their place. You love your job, friends, and family. You’ll handle everything. In public, you may seem shy, but in private you’re humorous and charming. You can stay zen in a catastrophe. Life is mostly love, beauty, and harmony.

Introvert, privacy lover, out-of-the-box thinker, values genuine connections, empathic, dislike drama and gossip. Shy, reserved, passionate, notice details, keep a low public profile and leads a zen-like life.

Also Read Toe Personality Test: Your Toes Reveal Your True Characteristics Personality tests are a great way to learn about yourself, your likes...