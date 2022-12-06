Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Girl recreates Alia Bhatt Kesariya Dance: Internet stunned
Girl recreates Alia Bhatt Kesariya Dance: Internet stunned

Girl recreates Alia Bhatt Kesariya Dance: Internet stunned

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Kesariya,’ from the film ‘Brahmastra,’ by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been on the charts for months. There are numerous videos on social media of people doing the song’s dance movements. A video of a young child dancing to the song and exactly copying Alia Bhatt‘s motions has gone viral.

The video was published on Instagram by @radadiavyomi, who has over 75,300 followers. “Weekend pleasure,” the caption reads, alongside a smiling face with star eyes emoji.

In the video, the girl wears a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red shrug similar to the one worn by the actress for the song, and she dances to the song, which is playing on an LCD television in the backdrop, without missing a beat. Her dynamic movements and great emotions will make you smile.

Watch the video

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Vyomiradadia (@radadia_vyomi)

The video, which was posted on November 19, has received over 99 lakh views, 5.8 lakh likes, and a flood of comments praising her performance. Many people referred to her as a ‘cutie,’ while others showered her with love and heart emojis.

“U better than original,” one user commented. “She is so amazing, good job kiddo,” said another. “Wow super amazing performance sweetheart,” added a third, while a fourth referred to her as “Choti Alia.”

Advertisement

On social media networks, dance videos are immensely popular. Previously, a video of a shepherd dancing to the title track of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s film ‘Dulhe Raja’ went viral. A man clad in tough clothing was seen in the video exhibiting his dance routines and distinct flair.

Also Read

Elephant uses brilliant technique to break electric fence: Video
Elephant uses brilliant technique to break electric fence: Video

Elephants are extremely intelligent animals. We occasionally come across films on social...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Japanese beach photo with snow, sand, and sea went viral
Japanese beach photo with snow, sand, and sea went viral
Pakistanis' top news interests in 2022
Pakistanis' top news interests in 2022
Google data shows that Pakistanis are serious food lovers
Google data shows that Pakistanis are serious food lovers
'Waah, kya baat hai' from my Indian fans, says Ustad Zakir Hussain
'Waah, kya baat hai' from my Indian fans, says Ustad Zakir Hussain
Cristiano Ronaldo's wife criticised Santos for skipping the Switzerland match
Cristiano Ronaldo's wife criticised Santos for skipping the Switzerland match
Watch video: Daughter reaction to receiving a minicar gift goes viral
Watch video: Daughter reaction to receiving a minicar gift goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story