Girl recreates Alia Bhatt Kesariya Dance: Internet stunned

‘Kesariya,’ from the film ‘Brahmastra,’ by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been on the charts for months. There are numerous videos on social media of people doing the song’s dance movements. A video of a young child dancing to the song and exactly copying Alia Bhatt‘s motions has gone viral.

The video was published on Instagram by @radadiavyomi, who has over 75,300 followers. “Weekend pleasure,” the caption reads, alongside a smiling face with star eyes emoji.

In the video, the girl wears a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a red shrug similar to the one worn by the actress for the song, and she dances to the song, which is playing on an LCD television in the backdrop, without missing a beat. Her dynamic movements and great emotions will make you smile.

Watch the video

The video, which was posted on November 19, has received over 99 lakh views, 5.8 lakh likes, and a flood of comments praising her performance. Many people referred to her as a ‘cutie,’ while others showered her with love and heart emojis.

“U better than original,” one user commented. “She is so amazing, good job kiddo,” said another. “Wow super amazing performance sweetheart,” added a third, while a fourth referred to her as “Choti Alia.”

On social media networks, dance videos are immensely popular. Previously, a video of a shepherd dancing to the title track of Govinda and Raveena Tandon’s film ‘Dulhe Raja’ went viral. A man clad in tough clothing was seen in the video exhibiting his dance routines and distinct flair.

