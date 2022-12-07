Advertisement
  • “Human Spider” Alain Robert Climbs World’s Tallest Buildings
  • Alain Robert broke the global record in 2015 by climbing 121 buildings.
  • The 60-year-old has climbed the Eiffel Tower, Warsaw’s Marriot Hotel and Golden Gate Bridge.
  • In 1982, a rope snapped and he fell 15 metres and spent five days in a coma.
Guinness World Records published an article about “Human Spider-Man” by Alain Robert. Mr Robert, aged 60, broke the global record in 2015 by climbing 121 buildings. This record-breaking journey began with a climb up Dubai’s 306-meter Cayan Tower.

After watching The Mountain at age 8, he became interested in skiing. He told GWR.”When I was young, I was afraid of everything. I was lacking self-confidence and just wanted to be like my heroes Zorro, Robin Hood, or D’Artagnan, and I had to find a way. I had to work on it. And, actually, this is what I did.”

An 11-year-old French athlete started rock climbing to gain courage. In 1994, Mr Robert climbed skyscrapers and towers. In Chicago, he climbed the 42-story Citigroup Centre.

Take a look:

According to GWR’s website, “The city of Chicago had just opened a door to a whole new universe, a range of mountains of steel and glass,” he wrote in ‘With Bare Hands.’

The “Human Spider” has also ascended 863-meter Burj Khalifa, which has 163 stories. March 29, 2011, he climbed in 6 hours 13 minutes 55 seconds. He asked Emaar Properties for permission to ascend. Mr Robert employed his unique climbing technique, using only his bare hands and rubber shoes, GWR added.

Mr Robert has climbed the Eiffel Tower, Warsaw’s Marriot Hotel, the Golden Gate Bridge, and Sydney’s Opera House.

Seven times he’s fallen and been caught trespassing. In 1982, a rope snapped and he fell 15 metres. Six surgeries and five days in a coma.

