Kindness in Action: A Kid Gives a Chicken a Ride on His Bike

Twitter’s good side is returning to make people happy. Buitengebieden, a Twitter user, is known for sharing lovely human-animal encounters, and this video is no exception. The video has nearly a million views and is still growing. A young boy is seen in the video stopping by the side of what appears to be a farm and picking up a chicken. He carries it to the little toy truck that is roped to his bicycle. He begins dragging his bicycle slowly after gently placing the bird there. Turning around every now and again to see if the chicken is all right. Clearly, the internet isn’t the only one that thinks this couple is adorable. A duck nearby joins them on their voyage.

Take a peek

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.. 😊 🎥 IG: bebecampeiro pic.twitter.com/KcesUS1rt0 Advertisement — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 5, 2022

Social media users were in awe of the child’s innocence. Several remarked that this is how children should grow up, calling it the “ideal childhood”. Others mentioned that the clip is probably one of the cutest things they had seen on the internet. One Twitter user wrote, “I loved it when he guided his bicycle directly through the puddle… Not around it…”

“This is so precious. He will grow up to be a good man. It looks like he has wonderful role models .” read another tweet.

“The most beautiful is the way how the kid watches if the chicken has no troubles while he starts to move the bike!” said a third user.

Buitengebieden recently shared a Disney Princess scene recorded on camera. A girl held a small bird on her fingers and sung a sweet melody to her feathered buddy. Even though the girl lovingly pats the bird, it merely stares at her. It’s a classic Disney moment. Something that appeared to be straight out of the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs film. It was described as “wholesome” and “beautiful” by some social media users.

“Edelweiss” 🎶 Listen to this beautiful interaction between this sweet little bird and this girl. Advertisement After this the bird, which flew into the window, flew away fit as a fiddle.. A beautiful moment.. ❤️ 🎥 IG: gableswanlund pic.twitter.com/s7WFPDeFLD — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 5, 2022

Which animal interaction did you like the most?

