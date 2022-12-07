Advertisement
Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa: Who is Akhtar Lawa and why is he going viral?

Akhtar Lawa is the father of five kids and a famous Businessman who has gained internet fame for his slogan and punch-line combination. He explained in an interview on YouTube that he started utilizing the slogan in his TikTok videos because it makes him feel “charged and alive.”

His slogan is quite popular on social media these days: “Lahore da Pawa Akhtar Lawa.” Recently, 64-year-old Akhtar, who raised this slogan, said in an interview that he gave thanks to Allah that “I serve the servants of Allah, I love children, and this is my business and my life, my Lord.” He said that when I said Lahore Da Pawa, I got the energy and felt powerful.

Have a look at how he says the famous slogan:

He became a hot topic on Pakistani Twitter. His output is still being enjoyed by internet users, who use his voiceovers for their videos and use the catchphrase in memes. They are so obsessed with him that they have even demanded an interview with him on Nida Yasir’s Good Morning Pakistan television program.

Here is one of his most well-known videos where he encounters a pet lion and is frightened:

Did you know that Akhtar Lawa allegedly had prior arrests? While he was being held by police, this video of him was taken by someone.

And followers of Akhtar Lawa are not limited to Pakistanis. His insane online popularity is demonstrated by the fact that even a Norwegian imitated his slogan and punching action!

This only serves to demonstrate that being well-known online can be achieved without much talent or specialized knowledge.

