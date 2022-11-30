Man thinks it’s 1933 after accident; renews marriage vows

Love never dies, as this couple demonstrated. After nearly surviving a motorbike accident, a man awoke thinking it was 1993. His wife not only helped him heal, but she also made her 37-year-old husband fall in love with her again. Kristy and Andrew Mackenzie’s love story is alive and well. According to People, the couple was returning home from a family party on Father’s Day in June when his motorcycle was hit by a car.

Kristy and Andrew were thrown 50 feet across the pavement after t-boning a car that ran a red light, according to witnesses. Kristy told the report that she feels so free on the motorcycle and that she is also hanging on to the love of her life.

Kristy stated that all she wanted to know was whether Andrew was safe and where he was. Andrew was rendered unconscious and flown to the hospital for emergency surgery. They were severely injured, suffering from fractured bones, internal bleeding, punctured lungs, and concussions.

When Andrew awoke three days later, his family was witness to yet another nightmare. His 29 years of existence had vanished into thin air. Andrew, according to Kristy, thought it was 1993 and didn’t recognise his daughters, Lorelai Mentzer and Amanda MacKenzie.

Lorelai, his daughter, stated that her father mistook her for one of the hospital personnel and said, “He just immediately, it was, ‘Where’s my wife? Where’s my wife?”

“We could tell him over and over a few things, and then an hour later, it was like repeating everything,” Amanda spoke up.

Apart from worrying about and caring for Kristy, Andrew recalled seeing him in a wheelchair as one of the first things he remembered. “He started approaching me and asking me questions, and I was astounded. There were joyous tears, and he was a different person within 24 hours “Kristy spoke out.

The couple was able to walk again just days after being in hospitals and rehab, and the family went on a beach trip in August. Andrew then proposed a second time, and the couple repeated their vows.

It was a nightmare, according to Kristy, but she now wants to live in gratitude since they have each other, and that’s all that matters to her.

