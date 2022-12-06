Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions

Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit
Five lions escaped from their exhibit at an Australian zoo. One parent...
A video that has been circulating on the internet depicts a woman walking with three lions. Despite the fact that most people are terrified of this dangerous animal, this woman was seen taking a walk without fear.
On Instagram, Jen, a digital content creator, published the footage. Her Instagram feed is filled with videos of lions. The video of Jen walking with the animals has received more than six million views.
In the footage, a woman can be seen walking with three lions.
Here is the video:
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The video elicited a variety of responses. A user remarked, “She must be a very special human for these three to allow her to walk with them.”
“Very brave. You can tame a lion but they still have that animal instinct and just like the tiger whom was tamed and his trainer the magician. At any moment those lions could turn and in 1 sec could rip you in half. Half brave half stupidity,” said another person.
See further responses below:
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.