Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions
Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions

Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions

Articles
Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions

Netizens stunned by a woman walking with three lions

Advertisement
  • A video that has been circulating on the internet depicts a woman walking with three lions.
  • Jen, a digital content creator, published the footage on her Instagram account.
  • The video of Jen walking with the animals has received more than six million views.
Advertisement

A video that has been circulating on the internet depicts a woman walking with three lions. Despite the fact that most people are terrified of this dangerous animal, this woman was seen taking a walk without fear.

On Instagram, Jen, a digital content creator, published the footage. Her Instagram feed is filled with videos of lions. The video of Jen walking with the animals has received more than six million views.

In the footage, a woman can be seen walking with three lions.

Here is the video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jen (@girlfromparadise9)

Advertisement

The video elicited a variety of responses. A user remarked, “She must be a very special human for these three to allow her to walk with them.”

“Very brave. You can tame a lion but they still have that animal instinct and just like the tiger whom was tamed and his trainer the magician. At any moment those lions could turn and in 1 sec could rip you in half. Half brave half stupidity,” said another person.

See further responses below:

Advertisement

Also Read

Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit
Taronga Zoo: Five lions escape exhibit

Five lions escaped from their exhibit at an Australian zoo. One parent...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Video of the Chinese noodle-making process goes viral
Video of the Chinese noodle-making process goes viral
Children's Manhole Covering Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds
Children's Manhole Covering Video Goes Viral, Internet Applauds
Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe
Baby elephant masters how to scratch from head to toe
watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself
watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself
Watch: Doctor's technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Doctor's technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral
Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story