Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Padres’ Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record
Padres’ Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record

Padres’ Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record

Articles
Advertisement
Padres’ Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record

Padres’ Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record

Advertisement
  • Joe Musgrove celebrated his 30th birthday in Antarctica. He and Padres pitcher Sean Manaea broke a baseball pitching record.
  • A team from Challenged Athletes Foundation accompanied him on the trip.
  • Landis Sims, a teen born without hands or feet, and Roderick Sewell completed Ironman World Championship.
Advertisement

Joe Musgrove celebrated his 30th birthday in Antarctica and broke a Guinness World Record.

Musgrove, Padres pitcher Sean Manaea, and a team from the Challenged Athletes Foundation flew to Antarctica to set a baseball pitching record.

Musgrove set the record at 86 mph on Friday, two days before his 30th birthday in Antarctica.

Landis Sims, a teen born without hands or feet, Roderick Sewell, the first person with double above-knee amputations to finish the Ironman World Championship, and Justin Phongsavanh, a javelin throw bronze medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics, accompanied the pitcher.

“I’m constantly inspired by Landis Sims and the athletes from Challenged Athletes Foundation who overcome their challenges every day to achieve their goals,” Musgrove remarked. “Antarctica is one of the most remote and extreme destinations in the world. I can’t think of a better place to showcase pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read

The way you cross your arms reveals your hidden powers
The way you cross your arms reveals your hidden powers

What does crossing your arms mean? What does cross-arms mean? What Is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Toe Personality Test: Your Toes Reveal Your True Characteristics
Toe Personality Test: Your Toes Reveal Your True Characteristics
Personality Test: Color reveals these characteristics about you
Personality Test: Color reveals these characteristics about you
Viral Video: Rat eats a slice of cake that was served at meeting
Viral Video: Rat eats a slice of cake that was served at meeting
"Human Spider" Alain Robert Climbs World's Tallest Buildings
Anushka Sharma shares man's amusing answer to food blogger
Anushka Sharma shares man's amusing answer to food blogger
SRK sings Tujhe Dekha Toh and says Baazigar dialogue for Kajol
SRK sings Tujhe Dekha Toh and says Baazigar dialogue for Kajol
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story