Padres’ Musgrove sets Antarctica pitching record

Joe Musgrove celebrated his 30th birthday in Antarctica. He and Padres pitcher Sean Manaea broke a baseball pitching record.

A team from Challenged Athletes Foundation accompanied him on the trip.

Landis Sims, a teen born without hands or feet, and Roderick Sewell completed Ironman World Championship.

Joe Musgrove celebrated his 30th birthday in Antarctica and broke a Guinness World Record.

Musgrove, Padres pitcher Sean Manaea, and a team from the Challenged Athletes Foundation flew to Antarctica to set a baseball pitching record.

Musgrove set the record at 86 mph on Friday, two days before his 30th birthday in Antarctica.

Landis Sims, a teen born without hands or feet, Roderick Sewell, the first person with double above-knee amputations to finish the Ironman World Championship, and Justin Phongsavanh, a javelin throw bronze medalist at the Tokyo Paralympics, accompanied the pitcher.

“I’m constantly inspired by Landis Sims and the athletes from Challenged Athletes Foundation who overcome their challenges every day to achieve their goals,” Musgrove remarked. “Antarctica is one of the most remote and extreme destinations in the world. I can’t think of a better place to showcase pushing the limits of what’s possible.”

Take a look at the video below:

