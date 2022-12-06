Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Papa Smurf’s Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements
Papa Smurf’s Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements

Papa Smurf’s Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements

Articles
Papa Smurf’s Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements

Papa Smurf’s Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements

Advertisement
  • Paul Karason’s argyria-blue skin shocked the internet.
  • The 62-year-old died at 62 in 2013 from pneumonia and a stroke.
  • These supplements contained silver toxicity, causing his skin to turn blue.
Advertisement

WHO estimates that 900 million people worldwide have skin diseases. Acne, atopic dermatitis, and sunburn are frequent skin ailments, although Blau syndrome, actinic prurigo, and argyria are unusual. Paul Karason’s argyria-blue skin shocked the internet.

Paul Karason’s skin colour became an internet sensation. Paul, who died at 62 in 2013, had facial dermatitis, according to Daily Star. Over a decade, he took vitamins to treat his ailment. Paul’s face became blue since these supplements contained silver toxicity.

Paul was once freckled and fair. Reddish-brown hair. When he saw a magazine ad promising good health from colloidal silver, things became worse. Paul consumed the product daily to attain the advertised results.

Silver’s antibacterial properties have been utilised for centuries to combat illnesses. Penicillin replaced it. Silver is sold in America, but the FDA banned its usage because it induced argyria.

Paul’s bluish hue earned him the nickname ‘Papa Smurf,’ which he only tolerated. Adults doing the same annoyed him. Depending on who said it, “That was a nickname he didn’t appreciate, depending on who said it. If it was a kid who ran up to him saying ‘Papa Smurf’, it would put a smile on his face. But if it was an adult, well…”

Paul died on 9/23/2013. His heart attack sent him to the hospital. Later, pneumonia and a stroke killed him.

Also Read

Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20m
Thai transgender businesswoman buys Miss Universe for $20m

Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip, a Thai business entrepreneur and transgender rights campaigner, has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself
watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself
Watch: Doctor's technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Doctor's technique for distracting baby during injection goes viral
Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral
Watch: Deer using antlers to open barrier has gone viral
Deepika Padukone will showcase World Cup trophy in Qatar
Deepika Padukone will showcase World Cup trophy in Qatar
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Watch: Video of monster that's neither fox nor wolf went viral
Rare sight of tiger crossing road with cubs impresses: Watch
Rare sight of tiger crossing road with cubs impresses: Watch
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story