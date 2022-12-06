Papa Smurf’s Skin Turned Blue After Taking Supplements

Paul Karason’s argyria-blue skin shocked the internet.

WHO estimates that 900 million people worldwide have skin diseases. Acne, atopic dermatitis, and sunburn are frequent skin ailments, although Blau syndrome, actinic prurigo, and argyria are unusual. Paul Karason’s argyria-blue skin shocked the internet.

Paul Karason’s skin colour became an internet sensation. Paul, who died at 62 in 2013, had facial dermatitis, according to Daily Star. Over a decade, he took vitamins to treat his ailment. Paul’s face became blue since these supplements contained silver toxicity.

Paul was once freckled and fair. Reddish-brown hair. When he saw a magazine ad promising good health from colloidal silver, things became worse. Paul consumed the product daily to attain the advertised results.

Silver’s antibacterial properties have been utilised for centuries to combat illnesses. Penicillin replaced it. Silver is sold in America, but the FDA banned its usage because it induced argyria.

Paul’s bluish hue earned him the nickname ‘Papa Smurf,’ which he only tolerated. Adults doing the same annoyed him. Depending on who said it, “That was a nickname he didn’t appreciate, depending on who said it. If it was a kid who ran up to him saying ‘Papa Smurf’, it would put a smile on his face. But if it was an adult, well…”

Paul died on 9/23/2013. His heart attack sent him to the hospital. Later, pneumonia and a stroke killed him.

