Queen of France rare guitar to Sell for $84,000

Queen of France rare guitar, Marie Antoinette, is expected to bring up to $84,000 (about. 69.2 lakh) at auction. The “Trianon guitar” of the late 18th century, produced in Paris by Jacques-Philippe Michelot in approximately 1775, is designated as a rare form of the instrument by the French auction house Aguttes. According to the report.

The auction house refers to it as “en bateau.” The guitar’s body is made of fruitwood and is embellished with ivory and ebony fillets, as well as an openwork ivory rosette showing a couple of doves embracing on a temple of love.

It is also speculated that it is a gift from the Queen of France to the Marquise de La Rochelambert-Thevalles, a member of her inner circle.

The auction listing shows that the queen bought musical instruments for her close pals. “Although there is no document to date that formally attests that this guitar was a gift from Queen Marie-Antoinette, this family information can be considered. Indeed, Patrick Barbier, a music historian, reports in his book “Marie Antoinette et la Musique” that Marie-Antoinette used to buy numerous musical instruments without any invoice and that she willingly gave them to her immediate circle. Considering the documented proximity of Queen Marie-Antoinette and the Marquise de La Rochelambert, this is quite likely,” according to Aguttes.

“This guitar (is) exquisite both aesthetically and technically,” Gregoire de Thoury, Aguttes’ head of department and guitar specialist, told CNN. “This guitar is the ambassador of a way of life dear to the Queen’s intimacy,” he continued.

The instrument has been maintained safely by the Marquise’s descendants, from her nephew Henri to the present. The “Trianon guitar” is on display in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, till Thursday.

