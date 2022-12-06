Rare Maned Wolf Crosses Road in Central South America

A’maned wolf’ was sighted crossing a street in an unusual animal sighting. The interesting aspect is that the animal appears to be a wolf at first glance, but upon closer scrutiny, it appears to be a fox. However, it does not fall within either of these categories. The endangered species lives in remote parts of central South America. Reg Saddler, a Twitter user, shared a peek of the same. The user was taken aback by the situation and captioned the photo, “Does anyone know what the heck this is?!”

As of now, the video has received over 2 million views. Many social media users were taken aback by the sight of such a rare animal. “A maned wolf! Not a wolf though. There’s an episode of them stealing food from a home or hotel too close to their habitat and it’s fascinating! Have to see if I can find it.”

“Looks like a maned wolf,” another person commented.

A third user quipped, “That thing is creepy!! It gives me the Heeby-Jeebies! Props to you for recording this. If that thing walked out in front of me like that, I’d be outta there.”

The maned wolf, according to Britannica, is a rare large-eared canine found in isolated plains regions of central South America. The maned wolf is distinguished by an erectile mane, long reddish-brown hair, unusually long blackish legs, and a fox-like head. The maned wolf eats small animals, insects, and plants.

Tigers are symbol of sustainability of India's forests…

From a Tiger Reserve poised for recovery of an isolated source population with a very unique gene pool. Kudos🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/FiCIuO8Qj4 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 29, 2022

A gorgeous black tiger was previously observed in Odisha’s Similipal National Park in a rare occurrence. An Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, posted a video of the uncommon animal. “Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on International Tiger Day,” he stated in the caption. The video has received over 65,000 views.

