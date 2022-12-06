Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Trending
  • Rare Maned Wolf Crosses Road in Central South America
Rare Maned Wolf Crosses Road in Central South America

Rare Maned Wolf Crosses Road in Central South America

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

A’maned wolf’ was sighted crossing a street in an unusual animal sighting. The interesting aspect is that the animal appears to be a wolf at first glance, but upon closer scrutiny, it appears to be a fox. However, it does not fall within either of these categories. The endangered species lives in remote parts of central South America. Reg Saddler, a Twitter user, shared a peek of the same. The user was taken aback by the situation and captioned the photo, “Does anyone know what the heck this is?!”

Watch the video

As of now, the video has received over 2 million views. Many social media users were taken aback by the sight of such a rare animal. “A maned wolf! Not a wolf though. There’s an episode of them stealing food from a home or hotel too close to their habitat and it’s fascinating! Have to see if I can find it.”

“Looks like a maned wolf,” another person commented.

A third user quipped, “That thing is creepy!! It gives me the Heeby-Jeebies! Props to you for recording this. If that thing walked out in front of me like that, I’d be outta there.”

The maned wolf, according to Britannica, is a rare large-eared canine found in isolated plains regions of central South America. The maned wolf is distinguished by an erectile mane, long reddish-brown hair, unusually long blackish legs, and a fox-like head. The maned wolf eats small animals, insects, and plants.

A gorgeous black tiger was previously observed in Odisha’s Similipal National Park in a rare occurrence. An Indian Forest Service official, Susanta Nanda, posted a video of the uncommon animal. “Sharing an interesting clip of a rare melanistic tiger marking its territory on International Tiger Day,” he stated in the caption. The video has received over 65,000 views.

Also Read

Kindness in Action: A Kid Gives a Chicken a Ride on His Bike
Kindness in Action: A Kid Gives a Chicken a Ride on His Bike

Twitter's good side is returning to make people happy. Buitengebieden, a Twitter...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
UP woman move with tenant after losing Ludo bet
UP woman move with tenant after losing Ludo bet
Optical illusion: 2 minutes to locate 25 creatures in this image
Optical illusion: 2 minutes to locate 25 creatures in this image
Optical Illusion: Afraid of serious romance? This image reveals the reality
Optical Illusion: Afraid of serious romance? This image reveals the reality
Strange 80-ft object appears on a beach and demands investigation
Strange 80-ft object appears on a beach and demands investigation
Elephant herd leaves forest to find ragi in Tamil Nadu: Watch
Elephant herd leaves forest to find ragi in Tamil Nadu: Watch
Fireball sighted in US skies: netizens stunned
Fireball sighted in US skies: netizens stunned
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story