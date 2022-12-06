Strange 80-ft object appears on a beach and demands investigation

Strange and bizarre things continue to wash up on beaches around the world. It happens so frequently that the idea of an object not appearing on the coasts for even a week seems implausible.

The only thing that most recent beach wash-ups had in common was that the objects turned out to be deceased marine critters. Remember, they were creatures transported to land by the waves.

However, an erosion on a Florida beach recently uncovered something unknown buried in the sand.

The enigmatic building is said to be 80 feet long. Locals and tourists first saw it on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole caused soil erosion in the area.

Unlike other beach structures, this one looks to be composed of wood and metal. However, its real nature and makeup are unknown.

Tamra Malphurs, a spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety, told the report that erosion of this magnitude has not been seen “in a very long time.”

“We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time. I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve seen it exposed. We’re not sure what it is,” she explained.

People began speculating about the object’s true nature as soon as photographs and videos of it appeared on social media. Many speculated that it was a shipwreck or a large portion of an antique vessel.

A user wrote, “Too straight and narrow for a boat [in my opinion]. I think it’s old dock or boardwalk.”

