Stranger comforts child separated from parents in France metro

This child was helpless and inconsolable after being separated from his parents in the subway. Losing parents is a child’s greatest fear. A co-passenger helped him. She tried to reassure him. France’s metro was involved. Goodnews Movement’s video has over 75,000 views.

The video shows a youngster crying after losing his parents at the metro station. He’s inconsolable and tries to reach out to his parents, but collapses. Next, a woman comforts him. She attempts to talk him down. He called his folks and informed them the location, then sighed. After contacting his guardians, he smiled.

“This young boy lost his parents on the metro but this kind stranger stepped in to calm him down and offer help. Boy was able to make contact with his father and was reunited with him several minutes later,” the caption says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Correspondent (@goodnewscorrespondent)

Internet users complimented the woman’s kindness.“Imagine a time where cell phones didn’t exist? We often forget how fortunate we are to live in these times where we can contact anyone from anywhere in the world by dialling a number,” remarked one user.

“A young kid is frantically crying and those two women just sit there doing nothing?! Makes me mad. Thankful for people who actually help others, even just by calming them or hugging them etc,”

More responses are below:

