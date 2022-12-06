Advertisement
  • Touching video: 2-year-old knows how to care for pregnant mom
  • A video of a toddler is becoming viral on social media for an extremely unique reason.
  • It demonstrates that the toddler is always present whenever her expectant mother needs her.
  • Chrissa, the mother of the small child, released the video, which has received over 11 million views.
A video of a kid is becoming viral on social media for an extremely unique reason. It demonstrates that the toddler is always present whenever her pregnant mother needs her. In fact, she won’t even allow her to pick up a plate that has fallen. Her mother’s small experiment demonstrates that she is always there for her. Chrissa, the mother of the small child, released the video, which has received over 11 million views.

In the now-viral video, Chrisma demonstrates how considerate her daughter is towards her expectant mother through a simple experiment. She lowers a plate to watch how her daughter, Kalena, will react. As soon as she hears her mother drops a plate, she rushes to the kitchen to help her clean it up. She is fairly cognizant of her mother’s pregnancy and unable to bend over. She, therefore, ran to her mother for assistance, despite the fact that she was sitting on the couch and using her iPad.

“I hit the toddler jackpot. Pregnancy is 100 times easier with her around,” The video’s caption states.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chrisma (@chrismacambronero)

The comments section is filled with messages of praise for the infant. “Especially right after sitting down with the iPad and getting comfy, gotta be true love,” commented one user.

Another user wrote: “That is an example of an older sibling, responsible and dependable by each parent,”

Below are more responses:

