  • UP woman move with tenant after losing Ludo bet
Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh: A woman from Uttar Pradesh who is addicted to playing Ludo ended up placing herself at risk after losing all of the money her husband handed her to failed bets with her landlord.

Renu of Pratapgarh then bet wildly after running out of wager money and lost again.

The terrible episode was brought to light after her husband, who is currently residing in Jaipur, filed a police report and afterwards posted the ordeal on social media.

According to the report, the unnamed spouse formerly shared a rented property with Renu in Devkali before migrating for a job six months ago.

He did, however, continue to provide financial support to his wife.

He had no idea she was addicted to Ludo and had spent all of her money on wagers in the games she played with her landlord.

Worse, Renu decided to go for broke and raise the stakes even higher — herself.

She began living with the lessor after losing the final bet, according to the spouse, who added that he “tried to make her leave him, but she is not ready to do it.”

Authorities stated that they were attempting to identify the victim.

“We are trying to get in touch with the man and will start an investigation as soon as we contact him,” officer Subodh Gautam told the publication.
It is unclear whether Renu’s refusal to leave her landlord’s home was motivated only by principle or was affected by other reasons.

