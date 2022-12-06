Video of the Chinese noodle-making process goes viral

Twitter user Erik Solheim provides a video showing how Chinese noodles are made.

Video has 19,000 views and 283 likes. Historians discuss whether Italians invented noodles and brought them to China.

Originated in the Tang Dynasty? "amazing to watch," commented another user.

Noodles are delicious. Everyone loves instant noodles, whether it’s Maggi or Wai Wai. Some fusion noodle recipes are appealing, while others are odd.

How are noodles made? Erik Solheim provided a video showing how Chinese noodles are made. In the Twitter footage, a chef meticulously pulls and stretches noodles. Later, they stretch meter-long noodles to dry on the roof. They’re offered in a tasty meal.

“Historians discuss whether Italians invented noodles and brought them to China. Or it was vice versa? Traditional noodles in Shaanxi, China. Originated in the Tang Dynasty,” Post caption:

Take a look at the video:

Advertisement Historians discuss whether Italians invented noodles and brought them to China. Or it was vice versa? Traditional noodles in Shaanxi, China. Originated in the Tang Dynasty.😋😋😋@TripInChina pic.twitter.com/LdqsDwlDjZ — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) December 4, 2022

User comment: “In the Tang Dynasty, there was a lot of communication between food and Central Asia. Influence each other.”

“The consensus by most learned Italians is that Marco Polo brought the idea of noodles to Italy from China. Some claim convergent evolution.”

“Every province has different style noodles in China, in rural shandong province, people still do this in a traditional way . More delicious than the machine did,” the third user added.

“amazing to watch,” commented another.

A user discussed Chinese noodle eating. remarked, “Take note that chinese doesn’t only have wheat noodles. it also rice noodles, lusifen noodles,egg noodles,etc… There’s also an ancient relic found in one of the tomb which has an ancient noodle. It was being exhibited into one of china museum.”

