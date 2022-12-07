Advertisement
  Viral Video: Funny dog's head massage reaction
Viral Video: Funny dog’s head massage reaction

Viral Video: Funny dog’s head massage reaction

Viral Video: Funny dog’s head massage reaction

Viral Video: Funny dog’s head massage reaction

  • The video shows a dog getting a head massage by someone using a scalp massager on its head.
  • The video was initially shared on TikTok and has since been reposted on other social media platforms.
  • Since the video has been shared, numerous comments have been posted.
Dog parents enjoy spoiling their puppies. It’s no surprise that dogs also like these sessions. When captured on video and shared online, these endearing moments tend to make people happy. Similar to a moment in this video that is endearingly amusing to watch. The video depicts a dog’s response to a head massage.

The video was initially shared on TikTok and has since been reposted on multiple other social media platforms. The clip opens with a dog getting a massage with its eyes closed. Someone is seen using a scalp massager on the dog’s head.

Take a peek at the video to observe the dog’s reaction, as we won’t give away every dog.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Radek Kokoszka (@blackvolfpl)

Since the video has been shared, numerous comments have been posted. While some referred to the video as adorable, others responded with humour.

“What did the woman say? Can someone translate please? I’m guessing she asked if he felt good,” Then someone else agreed and said, “Yes, exactly.” “So cute,” said someone else. said a third, “This is just too cute!! I have one of those and it feels amazing!!” A fourth person on Instagram said, “This is so unbelievably cute.”

