watch: Internet Hearts Baby Elephant Clawing Itself

A baby elephant attempts to master a new ability are quite fascinating to observe. A video of a newborn clawing themselves from head to toe has gone viral on the internet.
Instagram post from Kenya’s orphan elephant rescue and wildlife rehabilitation programme. The animal, who we learn is named Nyambeni, can be seen in the video above scraping its back against the bark of a tree. The elephant scratches itself in a number of different ways. Its adorableness can’t be ignored.
They wrote in the post’s caption, “Despite her diminutive stature, Nyambeni seems to have her life well-planned. Nyambeni is unlike most newborn elephants in that she doesn’t require assistance when doing actions that are considered routine for adult elephants, such as scratching an itch or taking a bath in mud. She takes on mundane activities with an enthusiasm and skill that belie her youth. (This top-to-bottom scratching session, for example, lasted for a whole five minutes!)”
More than one lakh people have watched the video since it was posted a day ago, and it has received over 18,000 likes.
“Our little Nyambeni, whom we all adore, has grown into quite the little lady. Thank God for your friends and family “said one online participant.
The second individual continued, “Oh, my sweetheart! Just one of my three adopted children. What gets me about her is her vivacity and sass.”
“This organisation is fantastic, from the kind caregivers to the unique story they present for all of us regarding each individual elephant orphan they rescue,” said another user.
