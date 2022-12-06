Watch this trippy video of a dancer’s hoodie changing colours

Christian Kesniel is a dancer and videographer.

In the clip, he’s dancing while wearing purple, blue, green, yellow, and orange hoodies.

The hoodies have the same design in different colours.

The video has 350,000 views. People left comments. One said, “Bruh I watched it like 50 times”.“orange turned green and green turned to teal.” said another. One said, “You need an editing job! Make a portfolio and if you aren’t, make sure you try the same things on different apps. This is freaking amazing!”

“Bro it’s my 5th time rewatching and I still don’t notice when the colour changes.” said another. Another said, “This is super underrated. It’s the greenscreen, plus movement, plus color change to make it infinite. You are officially a greenscreen máster. Never mind the dancing SKILLS.”

Check out the video below:

“When did his hoodie change colour?” “this is so trippy,” the caption read.

Christian, wearing a green sweatshirt, starts the dance. The green hoodie turns blueish green as he rotates. The green hoodie wins in the end. No other colours beat the greens. Observers spotted the hoodies shifting colours during the dance. They said the smooth transition pushes us to watch the video numerous times.

