Why a London man who earns Rs 25K a day sleeps on the street

One of the most basic requirements is the protection of a house and a warm place to sleep at night. Giving that up to live on the streets and beg for money appears to be one of the most outlandish ideas out today. However, one Londoner is doing exactly that. Dom, the homeowner, owns a house that he has rented out. As a result, he is now homeless and sleeping at the railway station. He is using the money from renting out his house to support his drug addiction.

Dom stated to the YouTube channel The Taboo Room that he is a homeless man who owns a house. He stated that he rents out the residence for £1,300 (about Rs 1.1 lakh) per month. He also earns £200-300 (about Rs 16-25,000) per day by begging, asking people to give him money “for a hostel for the night.” He spends his money on drugs once he has enough. Dom’s addiction is keeping him homeless.

He informed the YouTube channel that his drug problem began in adolescence. He stated that he began consuming marijuana at the age of 13 and that things swiftly worsened. “I first smoked heroin when I was about 17, 18. I was hooked immediately,” he added in the interview. He claimed that he attempted to overcome his addiction by going to treatment five times. He had even been sober for seven years. However, he relapsed into substance usage after believing that he could keep it under control because he had been so clean for so long.

Dom explained that his father had purchased the house and registered it in Dom’s name when one of his girlfriends became pregnant. Dom’s father had purchased the property “outright” to ensure Dom’s child would have a place to live.

Dom is currently without the support of his family or friends. He aspires to be able to live a “normal life” free of “dependence on crack and heroin.”

Dom’s narrative and situation have split viewers. Some have offered their sympathy, saying things like “Come on Dom! You can do this! ” “You just need a clear head and some guidance. “You just need a clear head and some direction. You can turn this around! ” Others have criticised the homeless homeowner, with one user saying, “Rich boy, begs for drugs, has a house brought outright, this is crazy,” and another calling his narrative “very pathetic.”

