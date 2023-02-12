Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of ‘Make My Trip’

Rohit Varma recounted his bad experience with Make My Trip.

Rohit Varma, a Twitter user, recounted his bad experience with Make My Trip when booking a trip from Bengaluru to Guwahati. Varma described how he lost Rs 1.65 lakh after booking a business class ticket on a Vistara trip. The problem was eventually rectified.

Technology has made a lot of things easier and more accessible, but it has also exposed individuals to a number of scams. News of fraudulent transactions involving customers who were fooled by bogus adverts has grown increasingly widespread in recent years. However, it is unusual for a large corporation to be involved in such instances.

“@makemytrip is running a scam. They sold me business class tickets for a flight which does not have business class itself. It’s impossible to reach their customer care. I have been trying to get in touch with them but no response at all. They have to refund INR 1.65L to me,” read the caption.

Spoke to airlines yesterday. They were also shocked. @airvistara has promised to help me out. — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) February 11, 2023

Varma went on to say that he discussed the situation with Vistara, and both were astounded. “Spoke to airlines yesterday. They were also shocked. @airvistara has promised to help me out,” he wrote. In his final tweets, he stated that Make My Trip had admitted their mistake and fixed the problem.

Issue has been resolved. @makemytrip has realised their mistakes and promised to improvise on their customer care SOP. I really hope they do work on the same

My sincere gratitude to everybody who helped me in resolving this issue.. â°I will be deleting my original tweet — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) February 11, 2023

People were taken aback when they saw the post. Many people, however, have noted on how such tourism websites have a history of showing things that are not available in reality.

