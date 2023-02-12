Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of ‘Make My Trip’
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of ‘Make My Trip’

Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of ‘Make My Trip’

Articles
Advertisement
Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of ‘Make My Trip’

Bengaluru man reveals horrifying scam of ‘Make My Trip’

Advertisement
  • Rohit Varma recounted his bad experience with Make My Trip.
  • He lost Rs 1.65 lakh after booking a business class ticket on a Vistara trip.
  • He discussed the situation with Vistara and both were shocked.
Advertisement

Rohit Varma, a Twitter user, recounted his bad experience with Make My Trip when booking a trip from Bengaluru to Guwahati. Varma described how he lost Rs 1.65 lakh after booking a business class ticket on a Vistara trip. The problem was eventually rectified.

Technology has made a lot of things easier and more accessible, but it has also exposed individuals to a number of scams. News of fraudulent transactions involving customers who were fooled by bogus adverts has grown increasingly widespread in recent years. However, it is unusual for a large corporation to be involved in such instances.

“@makemytrip is running a scam. They sold me business class tickets for a flight which does not have business class itself. It’s impossible to reach their customer care. I have been trying to get in touch with them but no response at all. They have to refund INR 1.65L to me,” read the caption.

Advertisement

Varma went on to say that he discussed the situation with Vistara, and both were astounded. “Spoke to airlines yesterday. They were also shocked. @airvistara has promised to help me out,” he wrote. In his final tweets, he stated that Make My Trip had admitted their mistake and fixed the problem.

Issue has been resolved. @makemytrip has realised their mistakes and promised to improvise on their customer care SOP. I really hope they do work on the same
My sincere gratitude to everybody who helped me in resolving this issue.. â°I will be deleting my original tweet — Rohit Varma (@rohitvaarma) February 11, 2023

People were taken aback when they saw the post. Many people, however, have noted on how such tourism websites have a history of showing things that are not available in reality.

Also Read

Watch: Man pays extra for window seat on British Airways flight
Watch: Man pays extra for window seat on British Airways flight

So, on a British Airways flight, a man by the name of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain Teaser: Find hidden Cup of Chocolate among Penguins within 7 seconds
Brain Teaser: Find hidden Cup of Chocolate among Penguins within 7 seconds
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story