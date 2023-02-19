Brain Teaser: Find the Kkiller & solve the murder systery in 11 sec

IQ Brain Teaser: Another day, another murder case to solve.

To solve puzzles you must have excellent observational and critical thinking skills.

You have only 11 seconds to solve the murder mystery and find the perpetrator.

IQ Brain Teaser: Another day, another murder case to solve. There is far too much gloom and sorrow in the world, but you are the modern Sherlock Holmes, and it is time to solve crimes and bring justice to the world.

To solve puzzles, brain teasers, and riddles, you must have excellent observational and critical thinking skills. The payoff, on the other hand, is equally satisfying. Dopamine rushes make you feel better, and mental workouts like brain teasers can make you smarter over time.

Can You Discover The Murderer And Solve The Murder Mystery In 11 Seconds?

Here’s a mental teaser for you: a murder mystery. A murder occurred in a restaurant.

A woman was discovered on the restroom floor, surrounded by three people:

Advertisement

A janitor,

B a waitress

C a cook

All three have weapons that could have been used to commit murder.

The waitress is armed with a gun.

The cook is bloodied and armed with knives.

Advertisement

The janitor is armed with a rope.

But just one of them was responsible for the woman’s death.

Examine the photograph attentively and figure out who killed the woman. All of the clues are right in front of you. But keep in mind that time is of the essence. You have only 11 seconds to solve the murder mystery and find the perpetrator. So act quickly!

IQ Brain Teaser: Murder Mystery Solved

(A) the janitor is the murderer in the restaurant. Learn how below.

Advertisement

There is no blood, but the woman is dead. Her eyes and mouth are also open. She was killed in a way that did not result in any blood.

The waitress with the gun and the cook with the knives were unable to murder the woman.

As a result, the janitor is the murderer who strangled the woman with the rope.

Also Read Brain Teaser: Find the six hidden mistakes in Library A brainteaser is a challenge that requires creative and analytical thinking. This...