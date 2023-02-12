Dogs sparks joy in some elderly people: Video goes viral

Video of two dogs greeting elderly residents goes viral.

Video inspires people to make therapy dog visits mandatory.

The video has over 915k views and has been praised for its happiness.

Sometimes just hugging a dog can brighten one’s day. What’s not to like? They are adorable and cuddly, and will happily sit for petting. That’s why a video of two dogs cheering up some elderly residents at a senior home has gone viral.

The video, shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden, shows two dogs resting on top of a table. The pets are being groomed while surrounded by senior residents. The dogs appear to be content in the company of the elderly, and the video will simply fill your heart with delight.

The video has over 915k views and is rapidly growing in popularity. People couldn’t stop mentioning how much serotonin pets can supply. Many people stated that such therapy dog visits should be made mandatory in hospitals and nursing homes to cheer up patients.

“This is so precious. My heart!” wrote a Twitter user. “We don’t deserve dogs,” commented another. “My grandmother is in a home and she has a therapy puppy visiting her every Thursday,” said a third.

