First woman from Chile to swim 1.55 miles in Antarctica

The first person to swim 1.55 kilometres across the icy waters of Antarctica is a Chilean.

Bárbara Hernández, a 37-year-old open water swimmer who holds the Guinness World Record for the fastest ocean mile swim through the Drake Passage in southern Chile, entered the 36-degree water wearing only a regular bathing suit.

Hernández stated that the purpose of her swim, which is thought to be a new record for the longest Antarctic swim, was to increase public awareness of the importance of preserving Antarctic waters.

Hernández said in a news release, “I’m so happy and so relieved that it all went well. Swimming in Antarctica has been a dream I’ve had for years, and part of my longtime ambition to swim in parts of all seven of the world’s oceans. Physically it has been incredibly tough, but all worth it if the message on the need for urgent action to protect these amazing waters reaches decision-makers.”

