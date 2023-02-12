Lightning Strikes Christ the Redeemer, One of the Seven Wonders of the World| See Viral Photos

The incredible scene was captured on camera and posted on social media on February 10.

Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

The 100-foot-tall Jesus monument was taken over by some great power when a lightning bolt struck.

Rio de Janeiro: Just like in the movies, the 100-foot-tall Jesus monument in Brazil was temporarily taken over by some great power when a lightning bolt struck. The photographs that have gone viral after the tragedy will undoubtedly make for a jaw-dropping moment. Christ the Redeemer was struck by lightning directly on the head of the statue, creating a spectacular sight. The incredible scene was captured on camera and posted on social media on February 10, thanks to the digital age.

Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023 [more📷by Fernando Braga: https://t.co/xSDfq7x5Z3] pic.twitter.com/FLr25VhLEB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2023

Fernando Braga captured this incredible photograph. It has received over 6 million views since it was posted. The image has received over 183,600 likes.

