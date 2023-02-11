Advertisement
  Netizens react: A man finds a rat inside Blinkit-delivered bread
Netizens react: A man finds a rat inside Blinkit-delivered bread

Netizens react: A man finds a rat inside Blinkit-delivered bread

Netizens react: A man finds a rat inside Blinkit-delivered bread

Netizens react: A man finds a rat inside Blinkit-delivered bread

  • Arora shared his terrifying tale on Twitter.
  • He described how, after ordering a packet of bread through Blinkit, he got a terrible surprise in the mail: a rat!
  • After the packet was delivered, the rat was still alive.
Many apps have helped people relax about going out and purchasing food from the market. Apps like Blinkit, Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto, and many more have come in handy for last-minute ingredients needed to prepare a meal or for people who don’t want to fight with market vendors for a reasonable deal on vegetables. However, there are many instances where customers have posted online that they received faulty or expired goods. However, this tweet from Nitin Arora will not only make you cringe in contempt, but it will also make you reconsider placing an order through a grocery delivery service.

Arora shared his terrifying tale on Twitter. He described how, after ordering a packet of bread through Blinkit, he got a terrible surprise in the mail: a rat! That’s not all, either. After the packet was delivered, the rat was still alive. It is astonishing that neither the person packing the order nor the delivery person felt the rat’s presence. We have no idea how, in the name of Ratatouille, the rodent ended up inside the envelope.

Here is the link below:

Read the caption of the post, “Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where a live rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares. I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.”

In addition to displaying the horrific bread package, Arora also included a screenshot of Blinkit’s poor customer service.

The business has responded to the issue in the comments area, though. We didn’t want you to have this experience, Nitin. For us to investigate, kindly send a DM with your Order ID or registered contact number, they wrote.

Even a video of the live rat was provided in the comments by a Twitter user who was most likely there.

Here is how they responded:

