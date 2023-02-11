Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines

There are many different kinds of optical illusions, including cognitive, and physical ones.

One such excellent example is an optical illusion of an animal concealed by zigzag lines.

Can you place the ferocious animal?

An optical illusion is a mind-bending representation of a real-world object, a painting, or an image that has several appearances and can be interpreted in a variety of ways. There are many different kinds of optical illusions, including cognitive, physiological, and physical ones.

Based on what we perceive, many optical illusion images might reveal secret facets of our personalities and our deepest desires. These shed some light on your intellect level, making them a component of the psychoanalytical field as well. One such excellent example is an optical illusion in which an animal is concealed by zigzag lines.

IQ Test Optical Illusion: Can you find a ferocious beast concealed behind zigzag lines?

An optical illusion like the one seen above will deceive your mind by obscuring details from your eyes. This deception was designed to put your intellect and vision to the test. Behind the colourful Zigzag lines in the picture lurks a vicious animal. Can you place the ferocious animal? Finding that ferocious beast is what makes this optical illusion difficult to solve.

In those 15 seconds, what animal did you see?

We can assist you if you’re having trouble spotting the animal hiding behind the zigzag lines. The lines require attentive inspection. Now, if you are having trouble solving it, try squinting or scrolling up and down on your screen.

For your convenience, we have included the animal’s face in the image below:

Behind the zigzag patterns is a Tiger lurking. The Tiger can be seen hiding behind the zigzag lines if you scroll the image up and down and tilt it slightly.

