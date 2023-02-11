Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain

Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three categories of optical illusions.

One such optical illusion has been making the rounds on the internet and, in the opinion of many,

How to determine whether you have a male or female brain type using optical illusion?

Every person has a unique cognitive process, partly because every person’s brain works differently. According to how you initially read the image, the image presented above is an optical illusion that can indicate whether you have a male or a female brain.

If you see a man approaching you

You are more “masculine” brained if you noticed the man coming your way. These people are better at addressing challenges in life thanks to their quick analysis abilities and logical thinking.

At first, you might not seem particularly interested in something, but if that topic piques your curiosity, you’ll probably learn more about it quickly.

You frequently devote all of your energy to following that interest, course of study, or connection. In other words, this affects every aspect of your existence.

You typically use strong justifications to support your beliefs and arguments. However, you might realize that you have a weakness in that you find it difficult to handle numerous jobs while performing well when only one is being focused on.

If you notice a man evading you

You are more “female” brained if you were one of the people who spotted the man fleeing from you. Your ability to think critically and logically is improved.

When you need to make a decision, emotions take a backseat since your cognitive process is more analytical and based on reasoning and intuition. You are very good at multitasking, and you’ll do well in creative industries that call for introducing new perspectives and unconventional thinking.

While there is an ongoing debate about whether to categorize certain brain regions as male or female, another school of thought contends that brain structure determines actions, which are then shaped by experiences.

