  See: Makeup artist's jaw-drop transformation to Pathaan's SRK
Articles
  • The makeup artist uploaded a video to Instagram in which she transformed into SRK!
  • After a few changes, she has a striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan.
  • John Abraham and Deepika Padukone play crucial parts in Pathaan as well.

The box office success of Pathaan will undoubtedly be recorded in the annals of Bollywood history. Pathaan revitalized the business at a time when it was experiencing back-to-back failures with its enormous worldwide take of more than Rs 700 crore. Fans uploaded dance videos to the songs from Pathaan on numerous social media platforms.

Wait until you see the tribute to the King of Bollywood created by this incredibly gifted desi makeup artist. A Canadian makeup artist named Dikshita Jindal uploaded a video to Instagram in which she transformed into SRK! Literally!

Beginning with Dikshita applying cosmetics, Jhoome Jo Pathaan is playing in the background. After a few changes, she has a striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan. You will undoubtedly be perplexed after just a quick glance.

The caption stated, “Makeup Transformation into the PATHAAN look of SRK.”

Look at this:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dikshita Jindal (@stuck.in.a.paradise)

Over 5.9 million people have watched the video, and there have been many comments. While some people were astounded by Dikshit a’s makeup talents, others noted that they were completely perplexed and unable to distinguish.

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone play crucial parts in Pathaan as well. Siddharth Anand directed the motion picture. Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Pathaan.

