South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance

SRK’s new film Pathaan fever has reached to South Korea.

Dance group posts an Instagram video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s moves.

The video has received over 194k likes and several replies.

Pathaan fever has also spread to South Korea! A dancing group from the country posted an Instagram video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s hook moves. And they absolutely nailed the video.

Pathaan has breathed new life into Bollywood’s parched veins and is on its verge to breaking the Rs 1000 crore mark. Aside from making history, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film has spurred internet users to post dance videos to the film’s upbeat songs.

Pathaan fever has now spread to South Korea as well! A dancing troupe from the country posted an Instagram video of the song’s hook steps. And they absolutely nailed the video. @premiumdance studio posted the video. It depicts four young women and a man doing the song’s hook steps.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by 프리미엄 댄스 스튜디오 (@premiumdance_studio) Advertisement

The video has received over 194k likes and several replies. Desi Instagram fans praised the dance video and the gang for adopting SRK’s smash hit song. Many others also remarked on how SRK has proven to be a global star yet again.

Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal, and Sheykhar sang the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. On YouTube, it currently has over 245 million views.

Also Read Mom and son recreate hook steps from Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Watch Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has created a lot of hype at the box...