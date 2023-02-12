Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance

South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance

Articles
Advertisement
South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance

South Korean dancers sets floor on fire with SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance

Advertisement
  • SRK’s new film Pathaan fever has reached to South Korea.
  • Dance group posts an Instagram video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s moves.
  • The video has received over 194k likes and several replies.

Pathaan fever has also spread to South Korea! A dancing group from the country posted an Instagram video of Jhoome Jo Pathaan’s hook moves. And they absolutely nailed the video.

Pathaan has breathed new life into Bollywood’s parched veins and is on its verge to breaking the Rs 1000 crore mark. Aside from making history, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film has spurred internet users to post dance videos to the film’s upbeat songs.

Pathaan fever has now spread to South Korea as well! A dancing troupe from the country posted an Instagram video of the song’s hook steps. And they absolutely nailed the video. @premiumdance studio posted the video. It depicts four young women and a man doing the song’s hook steps.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by 프리미엄 댄스 스튜디오 (@premiumdance_studio)

Advertisement

The video has received over 194k likes and several replies. Desi Instagram fans praised the dance video and the gang for adopting SRK’s smash hit song. Many others also remarked on how SRK has proven to be a global star yet again.

Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal, and Sheykhar sang the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. On YouTube, it currently has over 245 million views.

Also Read

Mom and son recreate hook steps from Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Watch
Mom and son recreate hook steps from Jhoome Jo Pathaan: Watch

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, has created a lot of hype at the box...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Optical illusion tells whether you have a male or female brain
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Optical Illusion: Spot a Fierce animal hidden behind Zigzag lines
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Brain Teaser: Find the Fake Vampire in Room within 9 secs
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story