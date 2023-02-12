Advertisement
  • Video: Crowd cheers as a family of five is rescued from rubble in earthquake-ravaged Syria
Articles
  • A touching video shows a family of five being rescued from the ruins of a Syrian earthquake.
  • The death toll from Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria reached 28,192 on Saturday.
  • According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the death toll in Turkey has risen to 24,617.
A touching video of a family of five being rescued from the ruins of a Syrian earthquake has gone viral on social media.

New Delhi: Thousands of rescue personnel are working around the clock in earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria, scouring through the rubble in the hope of finding survivors. In the midst of sad earthquake stories, miracle stories restore hope.

A touching video of a family of five being rescued from the ruins of a Syrian earthquake has gone viral on social media. A throng assembled at the scene rejoiced as three children and two adults were recovered from the ruins of their home.

“A true miracle… The sounds of joy embrace the sky… joy beyond belief. “An entire family was rescued from beneath the rubble of their house this afternoon, Tuesday, February 7, in the village of Bisnia, west of Idlib,” the White Helmets tweeted.

According to media, the death toll from Monday’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria reached 28,192 on Saturday (local time). According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, the death toll in Turkey has risen to 24,617. According to the White Helmets civil defense group, the overall number of confirmed dead in Syria is 3,575, including 2,167 in rebel-held areas in the northwest.

According to Syrian official media, which cited the country’s health ministry, an additional 1,408 deaths had been registered in government-controlled territory.

