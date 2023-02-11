Viral: A seal gives man a hug, and he leaves the internet gushing

A video posted on Twitter by Gabriele Corno shows a man swimming in the water

when he comes upon a seal, which unexpectedly encircles him with its fins.

One can simply smile and let their troubles go after watching videos that demonstrate the connection between humans and animals. Therefore, if you’re seeking some cute content to read after a long day at work, we have just the thing for you.

The video, posted on Twitter by Gabriele Corno, features a man swimming in the water. As the video continues, the man comes upon a seal, which unexpectedly encircles him with its fins. Isn’t that cute? After the seal hugs him, the man likewise displays a shocked reaction.

Take a look at the video here:

Over 113k people have watched the video and left several comments. People couldn’t stop gushing over the cute video and said they, too, needed a warm seal to give them a nice embrace. Numerous people also mentioned how sociable seals are and how much they enjoy connecting with people.

Twitter user: “Water doggos are adorable,” ““How sweet! Coexistence at its best!” A third person asked, “Seal of Approval?”

Here are the responses of others:

So cute 🥰🦭😘 — Mireille-Charlotte de Gruben (@GrubenMireille) February 10, 2023

Seal of Approval? — @kittycatastrop70 BK's can opener RIP B&S (@kittycatastrop6) February 10, 2023

Probably a shark or an orca nearby. Watch your shins pally. Still, water doggos are adorable. — Wes Harman (@wesharman) February 10, 2023

Awe, I want one!! Lol. — Karen Schram (@KarenSchram007) February 10, 2023

