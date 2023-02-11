Advertisement
Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building

Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building

  • An employee of the Indian Forest Service posted a video of two rhinoceros entering a structure.
  • Two rhinoceros can be seen within a structure in this video that Susanta Nanda released.
  • The rhinos are allegedly from Nepal’s Chitwan National Park.
Susanta Nanda, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, posted a video of two rhinoceros entering a structure. You must have seen countless films of elephants breaking into homes and buildings earlier. Two rhinoceros can be seen within a structure in this video that Susanta Nanda released. The rhinos are allegedly from Nepal’s Chitwan National Park.

The video’s title read, “You have seen enough of ‘elephants in the room’â€¦ Here take a look at another mega herbivorous in the room at Chitwan National Park.”

The video sparked amusing remarks. One user joked,  “Surprise visit to check if all forest officers are doing their job properly,”

Another commenter remarked, “Very nice. These wild animals deserve a luxurious life,”

See further responses below:

