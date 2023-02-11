Viral Video: Two rhinos spot in a building

Namibia reported a record amount of rhino poaching
87 rhinos killed in Namibia last year - almost twice as many...
Susanta Nanda, an employee of the Indian Forest Service, posted a video of two rhinoceros entering a structure. You must have seen countless films of elephants breaking into homes and buildings earlier. Two rhinoceros can be seen within a structure in this video that Susanta Nanda released. The rhinos are allegedly from Nepal’s Chitwan National Park.
The video’s title read, “You have seen enough of ‘elephants in the room’â€¦ Here take a look at another mega herbivorous in the room at Chitwan National Park.”
The video sparked amusing remarks. One user joked, “Surprise visit to check if all forest officers are doing their job properly,”
Another commenter remarked, “Very nice. These wild animals deserve a luxurious life,”
See further responses below:
Advertisement
Jumanji!
— Chintamani Chitale (@imchitalevc) February 10, 2023
Gentle 😍
— eshwar rachakonda (@eshwar_rk) February 9, 2023
Very nice.These wild animals deserve a luxurious life
— LEOVSN (@LEOVSN) February 9, 2023
Advertisement
Big guest 😂
— Sumti Jain (@sumtijain26) February 9, 2023
Surprise visit to check if all forest officers are doing their job properly 😅
— Ravi R Saigal (@RaviRSaigal1) February 9, 2023
Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.