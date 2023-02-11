Watch: The moment a puppy was rescued from the rubble in Turkey

Social media is already flooded with some incredibly awful and agonizing images from earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria. There are images that give us hope among these horrifying videos. One such social media video depicts the rescue of a puppy from Turkey’s earthquake-damaged buildings. On social media, video has become very popular.

In the video, many rescuers are seen clearing away trash and rubble to free the dog. One of them made an attempt to give the animal, which had been trapped behind the debris for several hours, some water.

World Animal News shared the video. “A Miracle! Search & rescue team finds a dog buried in the rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in #Turkey. We are praying that this Angel’s family is found and they are reunited.”

Here is a link to the video:

A Miracle! 💞 Search & rescue team finds a dog buried in the rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in #Turkey. We are praying that this Angel’s family is found and they are reunited. 🙏💛🐕 pic.twitter.com/vS1Qp7C9m5 Advertisement — World Animal News (@WorldAnimalNews) February 8, 2023

Not just for the dog’s protection, but for everyone in Turkey and Syria, people prayed in the comments area.

Oh my prayers for this pup and the people that care for him/her. 🙏🏼❤️I hope you're gonna be okay. 🫢 — MacNomadic – Jennifer Holly MacDonald (@MacNomadic) February 8, 2023

Beautiful dog was released from the rubble 😊 https://t.co/XQ64uMDgVN — Charlie Jane (@AdvocateChar) February 9, 2023

Rescue workers have managed to save a small dog trapped under debris in Iskenderun. Pamuk was dug out of the rubble after being trapped for two days. The pet's owner is reported to be in hospital, so for now is being looked after by neighbours. via @BBCNews …. — Lianne (@macadee10) February 9, 2023

Strong doggo 💜💜 — Khal≡d🇺🇸 (@alkulaib) February 9, 2023

