  • Social media is already flooded with some incredibly awful images from earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.
  • One such social media video depicts the rescue of a puppy from Turkey’s earthquake-damaged buildings.
  • On social media, video has become very popular.
Social media is already flooded with some incredibly awful and agonizing images from earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria. There are images that give us hope among these horrifying videos. One such social media video depicts the rescue of a puppy from Turkey’s earthquake-damaged buildings. On social media, video has become very popular.

In the video, many rescuers are seen clearing away trash and rubble to free the dog. One of them made an attempt to give the animal, which had been trapped behind the debris for several hours, some water.

World Animal News shared the video. “A Miracle! Search & rescue team finds a dog buried in the rubble in the aftermath of the earthquake in #Turkey. We are praying that this Angel’s family is found and they are reunited.”

Here is a link to the video:

Not just for the dog’s protection, but for everyone in Turkey and Syria, people prayed in the comments area.

