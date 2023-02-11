Advertisement
  Word Search Puzzle: Find 6 Words Hidden In The Image In 29 Seconds
Articles
  • Finding the hidden words in a grid of letters is the idea of a word search puzzle game.
  • You have 29 seconds to find the hidden words in the puzzle.
  • Some of you may have found all the words in the allotted time.

Word Search Puzzle: One of the most common online activities is looking for hidden words. It’s a good game to test your knowledge and ability to pay attention, and it’s a pleasant way to pass the time.

Finding hidden words in a grid of letters is the fundamental idea of a puzzle game.

Spot 6 Hidden Words in Just 29 Seconds!

Let’s look at the word search for today.

This picture shows a 6×6 grid of letters. The grid of this word search problem contains 6 words that are hidden. Are all of them visible?

You have the allowed time to find all six words. You have 29 seconds to find the hidden words in the puzzle.

Some of you may have found all the words in the allotted time. They deserve congratulations. Some of you may have had trouble finding any words at all. In case you had trouble finding them all, scroll down to see the answer.

How to Find 6 Hidden Words in 29 Seconds

In this word search puzzle, the following words were concealed.

Next Story