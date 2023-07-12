Adorable Newborn Elephant Chasing Birds: A Viral Delight

The post gains massive popularity within a few days of being shared.

The baby elephant stumbles but quickly recovers, displaying its adorable determination.

The video receives numerous likes, comments, and shares, spreading joy across the internet.

The Internet is brimming with stuff that ranges from amusing to informative. Many of these videos also go viral on social media. And, if you enjoy watching various animal-related videos on the internet, we have something for you that you won’t want to miss. A newborn elephant chases a group of birds in a charming video.

“Baby elephant chasing birds,” tweeted @buitengebieden after sharing a video on the microblogging network. The video shows a baby elephant lying on the ground. There are a few birds nearby as well. When the elephant spots the birds, it begins chasing them. The elephant falls down while running at one point. It gets back up and runs back to its mother.

This post was published only a few days ago. It has been seen over 17 million times since it was shared. The post has also received a number of likes and comments.

