Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Adorable Newborn Elephant Chasing Birds: A Viral Delight

Adorable Newborn Elephant Chasing Birds: A Viral Delight

Articles
Advertisement
Adorable Newborn Elephant Chasing Birds: A Viral Delight

Adorable Newborn Elephant Chasing Birds: A Viral Delight

Advertisement
  • The post gains massive popularity within a few days of being shared.
  • The baby elephant stumbles but quickly recovers, displaying its adorable determination.
  • The video receives numerous likes, comments, and shares, spreading joy across the internet.
Advertisement

The Internet is brimming with stuff that ranges from amusing to informative. Many of these videos also go viral on social media. And, if you enjoy watching various animal-related videos on the internet, we have something for you that you won’t want to miss. A newborn elephant chases a group of birds in a charming video.

“Baby elephant chasing birds,” tweeted @buitengebieden after sharing a video on the microblogging network. The video shows a baby elephant lying on the ground. There are a few birds nearby as well. When the elephant spots the birds, it begins chasing them. The elephant falls down while running at one point. It gets back up and runs back to its mother.

This post was published only a few days ago. It has been seen over 17 million times since it was shared. The post has also received a number of likes and comments.

Also Read

Watch: Road Collapse Due to Rains
Watch: Road Collapse Due to Rains

Himachal Pradesh, a state in India, has experienced incessant heavy rainfall for over two...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story