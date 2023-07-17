AI-Generated Cover Letter Mishap Goes Viral

Tweet garners over 840,000 likes and sparks reactions.

Highlights the importance of reviewing and customizing AI-generated content.

Netizens express amusement and share thoughts in comments.

Advertisement

Artificial intelligence (AI) has undeniably transformed many aspects of our life, including writing aid, but it is not without flaws. Although technology can deliver findings rapidly, sending them without first carefully reviewing them can result in embarrassing outcomes.

Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to someone who used AI to generate their cover letter, only to send it without any changes. A screenshot of their cover letter has gone viral on the Internet, prompting a flood of reactions from netizens. “Hi, IIT graduate Akhil. Your code didn’t work. Sincerely, [companyName,fallback=],” tweeted Twitter user Leo, who shared a screenshot.

The image appears to be a cover letter for an IIT graduate called Akhil. While the cover letter appeared to be in order at first sight, it contained the code “[companyName,fallback=]” in two places, indicating that it was prepared using an automated template. The tweet was sent on July 13th. It has received over 8.4 lakh likes thus far, and the figure is rapidly growing. Many others even took to the video’s comments section to express themselves.

Also Read Fearless Child: Viral Video of Kid Interacting with a Snake Video posted on Instagram and currently has nearly 18 million views. People...