Alexandra eats pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala

Alexandra eats pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala

  • Traveler Alexandra Blodgett ate pizza cooked inside an active volcano in Guatemala.
  • The pizza was cooked at Pizza Pacaya, a restaurant located in San Vicente Pacaya.
  • The volcano is still active, so it gets windy and cold up there.
Alexandra Blodgett, an avid traveler, captures the beauty and culture of different places around the world.

Recently, she embarked on a trip to Guatemala and shared her adventures on her Instagram page. One remarkable experience she had was trying an unconventional version of pizza prepared inside an active volcano.

“POV: traveling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus,” she wrote as she shared the video on her Instagram page.

She also added that the eatery that serves the pizza is called Pizza Pacaya. “This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!” she further explained.

In a captivating video, Alexandra Blodgett’s Instagram showcases an intriguing culinary adventure. The scene unfolds with a person burying an uncooked pizza into the ground, followed by its retrieval a short while later.

Served to Blodgett, the video captures her savoring this extraordinary dish cooked in a truly unique manner.

Located in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, the exclusive practice of cooking pizza inside a volcano has gained attention.

The renowned establishment, Pizza Pacaya, was established by David Garcia, who drew inspiration from observing tourists roasting marshmallows in the volcanic caves.

This inspired him to venture into the world of volcanic gastronomy, creating a one-of-a-kind dining experience for visitors.

Since its posting on July 2nd, the video has garnered over 1.2 million views, with the view count steadily increasing.

It has also garnered a significant number of likes and comments, indicating a strong engagement from viewers.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“What a unique experience. Would do this,” posted an Instagram user. “I think IG is telling me it’s time to visit Guatemala,” joined another. “This looks so fun! I love Guatemala!” added a third. “Seriously one of the coolest things we’ve seen. Thanks for sharing!” wrote a fourth.

