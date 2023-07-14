Alexandra eats pizza cooked on an active volcano in Guatemala

Traveler Alexandra Blodgett ate pizza cooked inside an active volcano in Guatemala.

The pizza was cooked at Pizza Pacaya, a restaurant located in San Vicente Pacaya.

The volcano is still active, so it gets windy and cold up there.

Advertisement

Alexandra Blodgett, an avid traveler, captures the beauty and culture of different places around the world.

Recently, she embarked on a trip to Guatemala and shared her adventures on her Instagram page. One remarkable experience she had was trying an unconventional version of pizza prepared inside an active volcano.

“POV: traveling to Guatemala to eat pizza cooked on an active volcano. Ok so maybe we didn’t travel there just for that, but it was a fun bonus,” she wrote as she shared the video on her Instagram page.

She also added that the eatery that serves the pizza is called Pizza Pacaya. “This volcano is active! The last significant eruption was in 2021. It gets WINDY and cold up there, so make sure you bring layers!” she further explained.